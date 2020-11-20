The Milla Jovovich-starring Monster Hunter film from Screen Gems has received its fair share of release date changes. This latest update seems as though it will serve as the last, though. Monster Hunter makes its silver screen debut this holiday season on Christmas Day. Yes, Christmas Day, the same release date Warner Bros. just pencilled in for Wonder Woman 1984.

According to a report from Deadline, Screen Gems plans to distribute the Paul W.S. Anderson-directed movie to whichever theaters choose to open on December 25th. While Wonder Woman 1984 will also be available to stream via HBO Max, it does not appear that Monster Hunter will offer day-and-date streaming options.

An official trailer for the film adaptation hit the web a little over a month ago. Check it out in the video below:

This, of course, isn’t the first video game movie to have its release schedule turned topsy turvy. At the end of last month, MGM delayed the Tomb Raider sequel indefinitely, citing concerns about when theaters the world over will be able to fully reopen. Similar news recently surfaced about Mortal Kombat’s reboot, which is no longer on track for a January 2021 start to its theatrical run. It’s possible the Uncharted film will remain on Sony Pictures’ slate for July 2021, depending on whether things have improved by that time.

Monster Hunter originally had a September due date. Presumably, coronavirus-related concerns are what pushed the release to April 2021. Screen Gems later moved the launch up to December 30th of this year, before finally settling for the new theatrical date of December 25th.

[Source: Deadline]