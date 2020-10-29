Sony’s long-in-development Uncharted movie adaptation finally began shooting earlier this year. Now filming on the project is complete, suggesting this feature will actually see the light of day.

The movie’s official Twitter page shared the news in the following post, complete with a photo of the clapperboard and Nathan Drake’s ring. Check it out in the tweet linked below:

Mark Wahlberg, who plays Victor Sullivan in the film, shared a celebratory post of his own. The image below features a look at a shirt that most definitely seems authentic to something Sully would wear.

These few teases don’t count as our first look at the Uncharted movie. Just last week, Drake’s actor, Tom Holland, unleashed the first image of himself donning the adventurer’s classic garb–sans the half-tucked shirt. Not too long thereafter, Wahlberg followed it up with a shot of his Sully mustache. When Sony Pictures plans to release a trailer for the movie presently remains a mystery.

The Uncharted film adaptation will crash into theaters next summer on July 16, 2021. It’s not the only video game adaptation set to hit the big screen next year. Mortal Kombat’s reboot film is slated to arrive on January 15th. However, this could change given the current state of things. For example, due to uncertainties surrounding theatrical film releases, Tomb Raider 2 has been pushed out of its March 2021 date. The Alicia Vikander-starring sequel no longer has a date attached to it at all.

