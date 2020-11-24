The leaks and rumors were indeed correct. On the heels of a recent tease, NetherRealm Studios has unleashed a Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack for Mortal Kombat 11. This new pack includes three different skins from the 1995 film adaption. Players who pay $5.99 for the pack will gain access to “Protector of Earthrealm Raiden,” “Hollywood Kombatant Johnny Cage,” and “Island Bound Sonya Blade.”

Each of the three characters are modeled after their movie counterparts. Better still, the actors involved in the 1995 adaptation reprised their roles for the voices. Christopher Lambert returns as Raiden, Linden Ashby is back as Johnny Cage, and Bridgette Wilson-Samprase reprises her part as Sonya Blade.

The following trailer, backed by the film franchise’s glorious theme music, shows all of the above in action:

Such a DLC roll out comes just one week after the launch of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, which features the base game, Kombat Pack 1, Kombat Pack 2, and the Aftermath story expansion. Last week also saw the launch of MK11’s free next-gen update. Players who own either of the title’s three versions on PS4 and Xbox One can access the upgrade on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, respectively, at no extra cost.

Mortal Kombat fans looking for new movie-related content will have to settle with this particular skin pack for the time being. New Line and WB were planning to launch the reboot film this coming January. However, one of the project’s producers recently confirmed that an indefinite delay for the theatrical release is now in effect. When new details on the matter will emerge is anyone’s guess at this point.