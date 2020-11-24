A couple of months ago, datemined information indicated NetherRealm Studios planned on unleashing skins for Mortal Kombat 11 that were pulled directly from the franchise’s 1995 film. Evidently, there was some truth nestled within that particular leak. Just yesterday the official Mortal Kombat Twitter account shared a teaser image of three MK characters, all dressed in what appears to be their 1995 movie garb.

The post in question features three snapshots of Sonya Blade, Raiden, and Johnny Cage. Interestingly, each of these fighters were part of the aforementioned leak. Sonya dons her black tank top, Raiden’s long white hair flows behind him, and Johnny, of course, wears his expensive sunglasses. Check out the image in the tweet linked below:

The Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate hashtag attached to the tweet suggests these skins may come in the form of new content, since Ultimate launched last week with all of the title’s previously released content in tow. At the time of writing, when and in what context the skins may arrive remains to be seen.

Such a tease from NetherRealm Studios raises yet another key question, as well. If the leak related to classic movie skins eventually proved accurate, what other bits of datamined details may actually be on the horizon? It would seem fans will have to wait and see as time goes on.

NetherRealm Studios rolled out Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate last week, a package which compiles the base game, Kombat Pack 1, Kombat Pack 2, and the Aftermath expansion in one big release. With the arrival of Ultimate also came a free next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players. If a player owns any of MK11’s three versions, they should gain access to the free upgrade for Sony’s and Microsoft’s new consoles.

[Source: Mortal Kombat ơn Twitter]