PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – November 24, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
*Links are for the listed region*
North American Update
November’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
- Bugsnax (PS5)
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition (PS4)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Anime Studio Story $13.99
- Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins PS4/PS5 $159.99
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle PS4/PS5 $109.99
- BFF or Die $7.99
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead $14.99
- Deadly Apparition Starter Pack $4.99
- Eldrador Creatures $29.99
- GONNER 2 $12.99
- GONNER2 Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle $19.99
- Hide & Dance! $4.99
- In Celebration of Violence $12.99
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Complete Trilogy $44.99
- Just Dance 2021 PS5 $49.99
- JYDGE PS4/PS5 $14.99
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $29.99
- Ketsui Deathtiny -Kizuna Jigoku Tachi- $34.99
- M.A.C.E. Space Shooter $4.99
- Mad Tower Tycoon $29.99
- Micetopia $4.99
- More Dark $4.99
- Poker Club PS4/PS5 $24.99
- Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness $29.99
- Shing! Digital Deluxe Edition. Game + OST + PS4 Dynamic Theme $24.99
- Snake Boat: Otterrific Arcade $0.99
- Speaking Simulator $14.99
- Tesla Force PS4/PS5 $16.99
- UFC 4 Deluxe Edition $69.99