Since 1995, Sony has annually hosted the PlayStation Awards as a way to recognize successful titles that meet sales milestones throughout Japan and Asia during the year. For this year’s celebration, the event has a new name–PlayStation Partner Awards. The ceremony will stream next week on December 3rd at 7:00pm JST/5:00am EST. Those interested in watching the PlayStation Partner Awards live can do so by tuning into PlayStation Japan’s YouTube channel. English subtitles will allow a wider audience to take part, as well.

While a revised name and a few new awards switch things up a bit, Jon Kabira and Hatsune Matsushima are once again hosting the event. In a PS Blog post, PlayStation’s Takao Uehara shared what viewers can expect in terms of award categories. They are as follows:

Grand Award

Awarded to the top three titles developed in the Japan/Asian regions with highest worldwide sales between October 2019 and September 2020.

Partner Award

Awarded to titles developed in the Japan/Asia region with top-ranked worldwide sales between October 2019 and September 2020, with particularly noteworthy activity results.

Special Award

Awarded to the following two titles:

Titles developed by creators from outside the Japan/Asia region that have amassed the highest sales in the Japan/Asia region from October 2019 to September 2020. Titles developed in the Japan/Asia region in conjunction with SIE Worldwide Studios that have amassed the highest worldwide sales from October 2019 to September 2020.

All of the above considers both physical and digital sales, the latter of which are calculated based on data gathered via the PlayStation Store. Fine print at the bottom of Uehara’s blog post further notes that “additional content and digital currency sales” are also taken into account. With regards to the Partner Award’s consideration of “activity results,” it’s worth mentioning that components such as player numbers factor into how SIE settles on nominees.

This year’s PlayStation Partner Awards will stream live on YouTube on December 3rd at 7:00pm JST/5:00am EST.

[Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via PlayStation Blog]