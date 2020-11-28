CD Projekt RED has confirmed that PlayStation 4 players will be able to cross-save their Cyberpunk 2077 progress and pick up where they left on the PlayStation 5.

It goes without saying that you’ll need to make sure to log in with the same PSN account to continue playing via backwards compatibility. Here’s what you need to do, per the developer:

1. Connect to your PlayStation Plus account and upload your saves or

2. Transfer your data via LAN cable or wireless connection (WiFi) or

3. Use a compatible storage device to copy and transfer your saves to the same PSN account on PlayStation 5.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be out on December 10th. CD Projekt RED has said that it’ll detail the game’s DLC after release following the recent delay. Additionally, we’ll receive multiplayer news in the first quarter of 2021. Rest assured, the game is definitely on track this time as its discs have been spotted out in the wild.

“Regarding the leak, fortunately, there were not too many spoilers because this is the ugliest thing – installing the game before it is released,” studio head Adam Kiciński said in a recent earnings call. “It was not harmful, even though every leak is bad, but as far as I’m concerned, there is no negative impact from the leak.”

Apparently, Keanu Reeves has already been playing Cyberpunk 2077 and he seems to be a fan. “He played the game, but as far as I know, he hasn’t finished it yet,” Kiciński revealed. “But definitely, he played the game and he loves it.”

[Source: CDPR, Seeking Alpha]