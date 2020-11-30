John Bautista, a former developer at Sony’s not-so-secret-anymore San Diego studio, found himself in a bit of a quagmire when a two-week old tweet announcing his departure started making rounds online. We’re not sure why the tweet caught as much attention as it did, but an article on Push Square suggests that two recent resignations including Bautista’s means the studio “may be no more.”

Well, that’s not the case, according to Bautista himself. Following up on his tweet from November 12th, the developer clarified that he made the decision to move on due to his personal circumstances, and that Sony San Diego still exists and its project is still in development, as far as he’s aware.

Last day at Sony SD. It was a crazy ride, and an amazing company, but things just didn’t work out this time. That being said, I’m proud of what we were able to achieve given the craziness we went through. More news coming soon! BONUS: I get to work on my YouTube series again! — John Bautista (@JustCallMeBau) November 12, 2020

Just to clarify, I made the decision to move on due to my own personal circumstances. AFAIK the studio is still there and the project is still ongoing. — John Bautista (@JustCallMeBau) November 29, 2020

Sony never officially unveiled this particular studio and never announced any of its projects so we’re not sure where the assumption that it might have shut down came from. For now, rest assured, Sony San Diego is alive and well. We’ll update our readers when we have more information.