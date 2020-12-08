PQube has announced that it’ll publish Petoons Studio’s platform adventure, Curse of the Sea Rats, on current and last-gen consoles alongside PC in 2021.

Featuring beautiful 2D hand-drawn animation, Curse of the Sea Rats is a ‘Ratoidvania’ that’ll follow the journey of four crew mates that were turned into rats by a pirate witch. Shipwrecked on the coast of 18th century Ireland, they embark on a mission to track down the pirate witch and become human again.

Check out a trailer below.

Curse of the Sea Rats will allow players to go solo or team up with up to three friends. There will be four playable character to choose from, each of which has their own fighting style, strengths and weaknesses, and skills and abilities that can be upgraded.

An overview of features is as follows:

Lavish Art and Animation – Beautiful 2D, hand-drawn animation breath life into the game’s characters—inspired by the likes of Disney and Don Bluth and reminiscent of the golden age of 2D platforming action. These combine seamlessly with detailed 3D environments and enhanced by light and shadow to create a 2.5D platforming experience of incredible quality.

– Beautiful 2D, hand-drawn animation breath life into the game’s characters—inspired by the likes of Disney and Don Bluth and reminiscent of the golden age of 2D platforming action. These combine seamlessly with detailed 3D environments and enhanced by light and shadow to create a 2.5D platforming experience of incredible quality. Freedom and Exploration – Chart your own progress though a huge, open, non-linear game world as you attempt to track down the Pirate Witch who cursed you.

– Chart your own progress though a huge, open, non-linear game world as you attempt to track down the Pirate Witch who cursed you. Four Playable Characters – Whether you play alone or with up to three friends, there are four playable characters to chose from—Douglas, Buffalo, Akane, and Bussa. You’ll be able to improve their abilities as your adventure progresses—unlocking new special skills, boosting your offence and defense, or unlocking powerful magics!

– Whether you play alone or with up to three friends, there are four playable characters to chose from—Douglas, Buffalo, Akane, and Bussa. You’ll be able to improve their abilities as your adventure progresses—unlocking new special skills, boosting your offence and defense, or unlocking powerful magics! A Huge Adventure – A labyrinthine network of hundreds of pathways, rooms and discoveries lay before you, in a substantial quest of over 12 hours. Can your master each character’s abilities, find all of the game secrets and unlock all the multiple endings?

Curse of the Sea Rats is in development for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.