Developers Arc System Works and Eighting are working on a fighting game based on Neople’s popular PC game, Dungeon Fighter Online. The companies didn’t share any information about the spin-off, but you can check out a trailer below (courtesy of YouTube user hyukjin lee), which reveals that DNF Duel is being built using Unreal Engine.

For the uninitiated, Dungeon Fighter Online is one of the highest-grossing video games of all time. The South Korean title boasts a player base of over 500 million worldwide.

An official overview is as follows:

Dungeon Fighter Online is a classic beat-em up 2D action game with an epic storyline and RPG elements! Choose from 14 diverse classes, and unravel ancient mysteries as you punch, slash, shoot, or summon your way to victory! With fast-paced gameplay and unique side scrolling 2D action, Dungeon Fighter Online (DFO) is an Action-anime MORPG played by over 500 million players worldwide. Delve into the fantasy adventure with an epic story line and a variety of characters! You are the hero of the next adventure! Retro-style Dungeon Fighter Online is a 2D side-scrolling action game inspired by classic arcade games such as Golden Axe and Double Dragon. If memories of playing good ol’ games like Street Fighter gives you nostalgia, and want to indulge yourself into a similar experience, this is the game for you! Incredible Hit Effects and Spectacular Combos Like a true action game, Dungeon Fighter Online showcases dazzling hit effects and complex combos! Easy to learn but hard to master! Also, there are beautiful illustrations for each class which adds more fun to your gaming experience! Dynamic Customization DFO allows you to customize your character with various types of avatars. Dyes are available so that you can color and personalize your avatars, giving yourself a unique look!

We’ll update our readers if DNF Duel is headed to PlayStation platforms.