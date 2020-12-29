2020 took us on some incredible adventures through stories untold and worlds unexplored. We took journeys with some amazing characters in a number of foreign and fantastical lands. Our nominees cover a variety of adventure subgenres, but we felt confident that each one gave the player a great adventure from beginning to end. Only one of them can win. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Adventure Game in 2020.

Best Adventure Game 2020 Winner

Ghost of Tsushima

Taking its third award in this year’s awards cycle (Best Art Style, Best Open World), it makes sense that Ghost of Tsushima was a favorite adventure among the PSLS staff. This year’s category was a tough vote, but ultimately we felt that Jin Sakai’s adventure across the beautiful and war-torn land of Tsushima was an incredible journey that we were happy to go on. The expansive landscape made this truly feel like a sprawling adventure to reclaim the island from the invaders.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Ghost of Tsushima

In another blowout vote, our readers sent Ghost of Tsushima to the top. Part of this adventure is exactly why it won in the Art Style and Open World categories, having a beautiful aesthetic and an engaging environment to play in. From the southern regions of Tsushima to the cold north, this adventure was one taken not just across a landscape, but through an enthralling story of a man stuck between a sense of honor and a duty to protect the home and people he loves.

