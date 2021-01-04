The Binding of Isaac Repentance DLC expansion was announced over two years ago. Developer Nicalis has spent all that time creating a “sequel sized final expansion” that will be releasing on Steam on March 31. The good news is it will also be releasing on console “later”.

Repentance sends Isaac back into the basement to face new enemies and bosses in places he’s never seen before, those that are “unholy terrors from his wildest dreams and worst nightmares”. So he stands a chance against them, there’ll be new items to find and new weapon combos to synergise. In total, there’s more than 500 hours of new gameplay, as well as plenty of quality-of-life improvements to the existing content. The list of new features include:

130+ new items (more than 700 items in total)

A full alternate path with brand new chapters and a new final boss and ending

100+ new enemies

25+ new bosses

2 new playable characters

5 new challenges

5,000+ new room designs

The Steam version will also include more than 100 new achievements. We can expect the PlayStation 4 release to add new trophies too. Seeing as previous expansions Afterbirth and Afterbirth+ added seven trophies apiece, a similar number would be a more realistic expectation.

Repentance has been in development for three years and will be the final expansion for the game. While it was initially expected to be released at the end of 2020, the holiday season slowed development down. As such, the team took an extra three months to carry out more testing. An exact release window for consoles has yet to be revealed, although creator Edmund McMillen revealed that the platform holders “want it done ASAP”.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is currently only available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita; when asked by a fan whether we could expect the game to appear on PS5, McMillen stated he’s “not the one who decides this, but if we do it the goal would [be] to have it done ASAP“.

