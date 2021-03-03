The Binding of Isaac: Repentance was always going to be heading to consoles after its release on Steam, but we weren’t quite certain which consoles those were. Developer Nicalis has now confirmed the game’s final expansion will be released on PlayStation 5 as well as PlayStation 4. Those who want to purchase the game on PS5 will be able to choose between the digital edition or the physical Hypergun Edition of the game, the latter of which is available for pre-order now.

Repentance is the game’s final expansion. Up to three additional players can join Isaac as he heads back into the basement to face “unholy terrors from his wildest dreams and worst nightmares” in a “sequel sized” expansion that adds “thousands” of hours of new gameplay. In total, there’ll be more than 5,000 new room designs featuring hundreds of items and more than 100 new enemies and bosses. There’s also new playable characters, challenges, chapters, and even a new ending in addition to “an impossible number of balance changes, visual and gameplay updates and fixes”.

The Hypergun Edition of the game will not be available on PlayStation 4. The PS5 version will include a reversible cover and a full-color manual, something of a rarity these days. Players can pre-order this edition from the Nicalis Store for $59.99.

The expansion was first revealed back in 2018, although people weren’t sure at the time if it was a whole new game instead. Three years after that reveal, the expansion will be coming to PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch during Q3 2021, while it will arrive on Steam on March 31 for those who don’t want to wait. In news that isn’t too surprising, the expansion will not be released for PlayStation Vita. The Vita version of the game didn’t get the Afterbirth expansion either, because developer Tyrone Rodriguez couldn’t get the game running at a performance level he was happy with.

