Destruction AllStars will be arriving on PS5 next week. The game will make use of the console’s exclusive benefits for fast loading and DualSense controller feedback. PSNProfiles has also revealed the trophy list for the title and it certainly doesn’t appear to be a grind to finish.

The game will be using many of the PS5 console’s features. The game will offer dynamic 4K resolution and 360-degree stadium atmospheric sound through Tempest 3D AudioTech. The console’s SSD will give the title “near-instant lightning fast load times”. The DualSense controller isn’t left out either. Adaptive Triggers will give unique feedback for each of the game’s 28 vehicles, while haptic feedback will make sure players feel every one of the crashes and slams they create.

Despite the game having a single-player series with 50 different events, its emphasis is on its range of multiplayer modes. This means the game’s trophy list focuses heavily on online multiplayer trophies. The most difficult trophies appear to be the ones for winning 50 online matches, or winning a match with each of the game’s 16 AllStars. However, with team modes like Carnado and Stockpile, these will be far easier than trying to get 50 wins in free for all modes like Gridfall. There are 29 trophies in total and the full list is below:

Destruction AllStars Trophy List

Destruction AllStars Platinum Trophy

Hall of Fame – Unlock all Destruction AllStars Trophies

Destruction AllStars Gold Trophies

Ultimate Respect – Earn all star objectives in Ultimo Barricados’ Series, Mutual Respect

– Earn all star objectives in Ultimo Barricados’ Series, Mutual Respect Wreckognised – Earn an S Rank Wreckognition rating or higher in any event

– Earn an S Rank Wreckognition rating or higher in any event Wrecking Ball – Perform 100 Wrecks in any mode

– Perform 100 Wrecks in any mode AllStar – Win 50 online matches

– Win 50 online matches Checking out the competition – Win at least 1 online match with each AllStar

Destruction AllStars Silver Trophies

The Hero we don’t deserve – Wreck an opponent’s hero vehicle in an online match

– Wreck an opponent’s hero vehicle in an online match Ghost – Deal 100 damage whilst stealth in Cypher, without taking any damage in an online match

– Deal 100 damage whilst stealth in Cypher, without taking any damage in an online match Impenetrable – Block 100 damage with the Undisputed’s shield in a single use of the breaker in an online match

– Block 100 damage with the Undisputed’s shield in a single use of the breaker in an online match Stronghold – Keep a full shield in Gravitron for 5 seconds in an online match

– Keep a full shield in Gravitron for 5 seconds in an online match Bullet – Slice 2 vehicles in a single slice with Sabre in an online match

– Slice 2 vehicles in a single slice with Sabre in an online match Flamethrower – Set an entire team on fire with Cerberus in an online match

– Set an entire team on fire with Cerberus in an online match Flame on – Set 3 AllStars on fire at once with Wildfire in an online match

– Set 3 AllStars on fire at once with Wildfire in an online match Pitch Perfect – Wreck 3 enemies using CRASHendo in an online match

– Wreck 3 enemies using CRASHendo in an online match Home Run – Wreck 3 opponents with a single use of Mr. Sparkles’ breaker in an online match

– Wreck 3 opponents with a single use of Mr. Sparkles’ breaker in an online match Hit List – Take out 3 targets in a single use of Xero’s X-Ray in an Online Match

– Take out 3 targets in a single use of Xero’s X-Ray in an Online Match Ultimate Precision – Take out 3 targets in a single use of Number One’s Lock on in an online match

– Take out 3 targets in a single use of Number One’s Lock on in an online match No Escape – Wreck all opponents with Barong’s Countdown in an Online match

– Wreck all opponents with Barong’s Countdown in an Online match Chewed Up – Shred 3 cars in a single use of the Shredder in an online match

– Shred 3 cars in a single use of the Shredder in an online match Prickly – Spike 3 enemies at once with the Morningstar in an online match

– Spike 3 enemies at once with the Morningstar in an online match Instant Service – Attach drones to 3 enemies with The Boxmobile in one use in an online match

– Attach drones to 3 enemies with The Boxmobile in one use in an online match Party Animal – Smoke 3 enemies with the Smoke Commander in one use in an online match

– Smoke 3 enemies with the Smoke Commander in one use in an online match Terminal Velocity – Reach 135 MPH with Callisto in an online match

Destruction AllStars Bronze Trophies

Rookie – Earn all of the star objectives for a single event

– Earn all of the star objectives for a single event No Free Ride – Complete the vehicle emote tutorial in Open Training with any character

– Complete the vehicle emote tutorial in Open Training with any character Stars and Cars Collide – Complete and Win the Mayhem Tutorial.

– Complete and Win the Mayhem Tutorial. Detonate to Dominate – Complete and Win the Carnado Tutorial.

– Complete and Win the Carnado Tutorial. The Last AllStar – Complete and Win the Gridfall Tutorial.

– Complete and Win the Gridfall Tutorial. Bankety Bank – Complete and Win the Stockpile Tutorial.

The game will be arriving next week on February 2 and will be available as part of the PlayStation Plus Instant Games Collection. The title will be available in the promotion until April 5, at which point it will revert back to full price.

[Source: PlayStation Store, PSNProfiles]