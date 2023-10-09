Hotline Miami & 2 PS5 Ports Revealed by Trophy Listing

The Hotline Miami series is apparently headed to the PlayStation 5, according to recent trophy listings that appeared for both titles.

What do we know about Hotline Miami coming to the PlayStation 5?

The trophy-tracking site Exophase recently posted a list of trophies for both Hotline Miami and its sequel, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, for a PlayStation 5 version of the game.

While not a concrete confirmation that the game will be coming to the Sony platform, when trophies usually appear on sites like this, it’s connected to an upcoming release.

Originally released in 2012, Hotline Miami is a top-down shooter developed by Dennaton Games and published by Devolver Digital. The title is best known for its extremely violent gameplay and soundtrack, which draws heavily from 1980s culture.

A sequel to the game, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, was released in 2015, and didn’t receive the universal praise of its predecessor. It was still viewed extremely positively, however.

The original game is often considered one of the best games of all time, and is one of the most successful independent video games ever made. Both titles have been released on several platforms, but never on the PlayStation 5.