Drawing on the success of Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 1, Producer Yoshinori Kitase and Co-Director Naoki Hamaguchi want to surpass players’ expectations with Part 2, and surprise those who’ve played the original and already know what comes next.

A translation of the duo’s talk at the CEDEC Conference was provided by Twitter user aitaikimochi. Hamaguchi added that a number of developers who’ve joined the team have played the remake and have brought fresh ideas to the table. He teased a new type of action battle system but didn’t provide any further details.

Kitase said:

Those who played the original game probably know what happens in the story and are curious as to what will happen now. However, because they know the story, that gives us to opportunity to deliver them something they expect and that makes them think, ‘Oh, so this is what actually happened’ yet also show them something that not only surprises, but also goes beyond their expectations. Because we have the original game already, if we can express these elements well, it can turn into something users can definitely look forward to! We did this in Part 1 too. Those who’ve played Part 1 already have an idea of what kind of game we’re making. We want to create a game that lives up to their expectations but also throws them off … in a good way, though.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2‘s development is in full swing but Square Enix has yet to reveal a release date. We’ll keep our readers posted.

[Source: Twitter]