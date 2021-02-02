Following a leak in December, Netflix has officially announced Sonic Prime, a 3D animated series based on Sonic the Hedgehog. The 24-episode series will be developed by Sega, WildBrain, and Man of Action Entertainment, and will premiere in 2022.

“Sonic the Hedgehog is a global entertainment icon that has captivated audiences since its video game debut in 1991,” said Sega’s Ivo Gerscovich. “With over 1.14 billion game units sold and downloaded to date, an exciting feature film, a robust licensing program and more, Sega’s iconic hedgehog continues to surprise and delight audiences worldwide.”

“Sonic is a beloved character and holds a special place in everyone’s heart including my own,” added Netflix’s Dominic Bazay. “I spent many hours with the blue blur as a kid and it’s a privilege to be able to bring this character everyone knows and loves on a brand new adventure with Netflix—one that a generation of loyal fans and brand new fans around the world can enjoy.”



A brief overview of Sonic Prime is as follows:

The 24-episode animated adventure for kids, families, and long-time fans draws upon the keystones of the brand and features the “Blue Blur” of video game fame in a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic’s adventure is about more than a race to save the universe, it’s a journey of self-discovery and redemption.

Man of Action Entertainment will serve as showrunners and executive producers, Wildbrain will handle the animation, and Sega will oversee production, distribution, and licensing.