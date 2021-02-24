Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has told GQ that Gran Turismo 7 has been delayed to 2022 due to challenges stemming from Covid-19.

A PR statement sent out by Sony following the interview reads:

GT7 has been impacted by Covid-related production challenges and therefore will shift from 2021 to 2022. With the ongoing pandemic, it’s a dynamic and changing situation and some critical aspects of game production have been slowed over the past several months. We’ll share more specifics on GT7’s release date when available.

Notably absent from Ryan’s various interviews yesterday was a mention of God of War Ragnarok, which was originally slated for a 2021 release. From the sound of things, it looks unlikely that Ragnarok will see the light of day this year, and a tweet by journalist Jason Schreier seems to support this assumption.

“I’ve got a nice shiny bridge to sell anyone who thinks God of War is coming out this year,” wrote Schreier, who’s known for his connections within the industry.

However, it’s not all bad news for PlayStation fans as Ryan has expressed confidence in Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal release plans.

“We’re feeling pretty good about Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West,” Ryan told GQ. “And, you know, there are two approaches to this: you can either hold the date and put out the game irrespective of quality or you can ship it when it’s right.” Ryan went on to say that Sony takes the latter approach, unlike some “some fairly high-profile instances” of the former, seemingly referring to the Cyberpunk 2077 fiasco.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about Sony’s 2021-22 roadmap.

[Source: GQ, Twitter]