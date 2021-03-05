If you’ve been having issues with the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War servers today, you’re not alone. The game’s online servers don’t appear to be completely down, but many people are experiencing connectivity issues and dropouts. The problems seem to be impacting all platforms. Activision is aware of the problem and is investigating.

CharlieIntel reports that players are running into a variety of issues when trying to connect to the Black Ops Cold War servers. Some say that the servers are not available, while others are being put into a server queue with absurdly high wait times.

The server issues don’t appear to extend to any other Call of Duty or Activision titles, so you can still play Warzone for the time being. This may be a good time to finish up the Warzone objectives for the limited time Outbreak event before it goes away next week. We’ll update this post as soon as we have more information.

It was recently reported that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone’s Season Two launch last month broke internet usage records for some ISPs. The update now makes the combined file sizes for the two game big enough that they can’t fit comfortably on a 500GB PS4.

Season Two launched a whole new large-scale Zombies mode in Black Ops Cold War called Outbreak that pits players against hordes of the undead on the biggest Zombies maps to date. Outbreak is set to get additional Easter eggs and quests next season, but for now, players are enjoying the challenge that comes with the increasing difficulties as they completing objectives. It also brought with it the prerequisite new maps, modes (Gun Game!), and a whole new Battle Pass for players to earn and unlock a variety of new cosmetics.

Have you had any issues getting into the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War servers today?