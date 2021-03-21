Crystal Dynamics studio head Scot Amos has said that while Marvel’s Avengers development team is proud of its accomplishments, it acknowledges that the game is going through a rough patch and has been “humbled” by the rocky launch.

Speaking to Game Informer, Amos reiterated that the studio has been paying attention to feedback and listening to complaints and criticisms. Crystal Dynamics has also apparently “done a lot of homework” and taken notes from other high-profile launches that didn’t go well, such as Destiny and Anthem.

“We listen – we really do,” Amos told Game Informer. “We hear what you guys are saying. We hear what the press is saying, what the media is saying. It’s our job to take all of that, process that – good and bad – and we’re going to say, ‘How do we use that to help adjust our philosophy?'”

Amos calls the lessons learned from Marvel’s Avengers‘ troubled launch “painful learnings” that the studio plans to apply to future projects. He admitted that the team “thought” it was fully prepared for launch, only to realize that there were “so many things” it wasn’t ready for. He also attributed a lot of the game’s troubles to Covid-19.

“We had all the challenges that everybody had to suffer with this last year of working from home when we’ve never done that; we’ve certainly never launched a game that way before, and then realized how much harder it is not just to launch, but then to support that,” Amos continued. “Everything takes three or four times longer. Like, get a build made, get a build distributed to our QA guys, get the bugs back, fix those bugs, get it retested… just the time impact, the deploying of it, it has been something that has taken us a few months to get our sea legs under us to understand what we can do.”

Crystal Dynamics has pledged to fix Marvel’s Avengers and deliver a game that “fans want and deserve.”

[Source: Game Informer]