Milestone and Mattel have joined forces to release the first ever look at gameplay for Hot Wheels Unleashed. With the trailer you get a great taste of the kind of speed and obstacles you will be facing, along with the music you will be drifting to when the game releases on September 30 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Along with the gameplay trailer, the teams and Milestone and Mattel also spent a few minutes going over the various different features in the game, which includes a look at the garage environment, future drivers, challenges you can expect and special track pieces. Players will be able to choose from an extended amount of Hot Wheels vehicles, each with different attributes and rarity levels, and the ability to customize said cars with various different skins. The environments you race in are all set in everyday-life locations—some even take you off the track and onto other objects—and the game features a track editor allowing you to make the best damn Hot Wheels track you can.

Watch the gameplay trailer to get a sense of what you’re in for:

You can also check out the lengthier gameplay showcase, which was a 30 minute live stream diving into the game.

Hot Wheels Unleashed release September 20th, 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Do you plan on picking up Hot Wheels Unleashed when it… well, unleashes onto the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in September? Please build your own track down to the comments below and let us know.