Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged Adds 5 New Game Modes

Milestone announced on Monday that the upcoming Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged would include a handful of new game modes, including the return of a single-player campaign.

What’s new in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

In addition to a set of returning game modes, five brand-new modes will be added into the game when it launches on October 19, 2023 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

These modes include:

Elimination : A mode where the slowest racers are eliminated every few seconds

: A mode where the slowest racers are eliminated every few seconds Drift Master : A mode where players have to maintain precision and style to gain points

: A mode where players have to maintain precision and style to gain points Waypoint : A mode where players have to explore and uncover secrets, and learn the fastest way through areas

: A mode where players have to explore and uncover secrets, and learn the fastest way through areas Grab the Gears : A mode that sees players battle against each other to collect as many Gears as possible

: A mode that sees players battle against each other to collect as many Gears as possible Clash Derby: An online duel mode for Monster Trucks only, that sees players battling it out

Alongside the new modes, the game will also once again feature a single-player campaign, albeit a more enhanced one. The campaign takes players back into the city with protagonists Robert and Darla as well as their robot assistant XR046. The campaign will see the trio tasked with saving the day after Professor Tanabe accidentally releases creatures onto the city.

Returning from the original game will be the ability for players to create their content, with Milestone noting that things have been taken to the extreme this time around. A new, refined Track Editor has been added into the game that includes special modules and features that will allow for even more diverse user-generated tracks. All user-generated content will also be shareable cross-platform from day one of the game too, so players will have access to the best tracks.