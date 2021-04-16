Genshin Impact is set to get its Version 1.5 update, titled “Beneath the Light of Jadeite,” on April 28th. Alongside the native PS5 version of the game, a lot of new story and quest expansions, new characters, and new enemies to fight, Genshin Impact Version 1.5 will also bring players their very own customizable homesteads to the game through an item called the Serenitea Pot.

Genshin Impact Version 1.5 Update – Beneath the Light of Jadeite

Genshin Impact’s customizable homesteads will allow players to create their own personal realm inside of the Serenitea Pot. Players will get to choose from different house and realm styles and lots of options for both outdoor and indoor customization as they fully build and craft their own personal homestead. And yes, that even includes adding animals to your own personal little paradise. You can see the extensive options available in the Version 1.5 trailer from 2:12-3:25 and again at 3:45.

Two new playable characters will join the roster; the five-star Eula uses a Claymore and Cryo abilities, while four-star Yanfei wields a catalyst and Pyro powers. New character stories will also make their way into Genshin Impact with Version 1.5, including new quests with Zhongli that dive into Liyue’s history. New hangout events for Noelle and Diona are also on the way. And players will be able to face off against two new enemies. Azhdaha, the “Lord of Vishaps,” joins the Trounce Domain, and Cryo Hypostasis can be found in Dragonspine.

And finally, miHoYo is teasing the next major expansion of Genshin Impact, which will let players visit Inazuma and the surrounding area, the third of seven major cities in Teyvat. Players can get a glimpse of the upcoming region in the concept art below. The developer asks fans to stay tuned for more.”

Genshin Impact Version 1.5 “Beneath the Light of Jadeite” is set to launch on April 28th, free to all players. Genshin Impact itself is a free-to-play game. With the release of the native PS5 version on April 28th, players will most likely need to download an entirely new client rather than just update the existing one. All progress will carry over from the PS4 version of the game.