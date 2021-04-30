Developer Innersloth announced yesterday that its award-winning multiplayer game, Among Us, will release on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 sometime this year alongside the previously announced Xbox versions.

Among Us will come with an exclusive Ratchet & Clank skin, hat, and pet on PlayStation platforms. Additionally, it’ll support cross-play. Check out a trailer below.

AMONG US – COMING TO PLAYSTATION get ready to welcome a whole new crew on board!!

on PS4 and PS5 consoles later this year

exclusive Ratchet & Clank skin, hat, and pet

crossplay and online multiplayer tell your friends but more importantly.. tell your enemies heh pic.twitter.com/E6BduFfNwU — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) April 29, 2021

Among Us first released in 2018 on PC and mobile devices, and in December 2020 on the Nintendo Switch. It is currently one of the most popular games on these platforms. An official overview is as follows:

Among Us is a game of teamwork and betrayal for four-to-10 players…in space! Play online or via local Wi-Fi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure, but beware as one or more random players among the Crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone.

Over on the PlayStation Blog, Innersloth detailed Among Us‘ origins and core concept.

“Our game was partially based off a game one of our cofounders, Marcus, used to play as a kid where you’d draw role cards and roam a house aimlessly while another person secretly ‘killed’ players by drawing a finger across their neck,” Innersloth revealed. “He especially loved the idea of someone trying to blend in with everyone. That core idea is still present in Among Us, but we wanted to alleviate the need for an interesting house layout and boring wandering, so we made it space themed and added tasks. The game underwent a ton of design changes to get it to where it’s at, and we’re happy it has resonated with so many of you.”

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.