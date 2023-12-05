Among Us VR Surprise Drops on PSVR2

There might have been a slightly louder and larger news out there in the past 24 hours, but perhaps fittingly, Among Us VR for PSVR2 crept onto the PS Store overnight.

Among Us VR PSVR2 release sneaks in

It first appeared in the US store yesterday but dropped in the European store as we crept into Tuesday.

Among US VR’s stealth launch further bolsters an already healthy week for PSVR2 releases that sees the likes of Arizona Sunshine II and Resident Evil 4 VR rock up on Sony’s headset. The game had been listed as coming soon right up until yesterday when a PlayStation Blog post highlighting the games coming to PSVR2 this month mentioned it as a such.

It comes with crossplay so that you can take on PC players. Below is the store page description of Among Us VR featuring details on what it includes.

Among Us VR is a party game of teamwork and betrayal. Grab your crew and headset and launch into the virtual reality version of this hit multiplayer deduction game. Play with four to 10 players as you complete tasks to hold your ship together. But beware! One or more random players among the crew are Impostors bent on sabotaging and killing everyone.

In this game, you’ll play as either a Crewmate or an Impostor.

Crewmate Mission – Complete all the tasks or find the Impostor. Keep your eyes and ears open since there is always someone lurking right around the corner.

– Complete all the tasks or find the Impostor. Keep your eyes and ears open since there is always someone lurking right around the corner. Impostor Mission – Kill and sabotage the Crewmates! Be as sneaky as possible and lie, lie, lie.

It’s as simple as that!

Key Features

Gameplay – Experience the core Among Us gameplay you know and love, such as tasks, sabotages, emergency meetings, and venting, but now in virtual reality.

– Experience the core Among Us gameplay you know and love, such as tasks, sabotages, emergency meetings, and venting, but now in virtual reality. In-Game Voice Chat – Communicate using voice chat (featuring proximity chat) or use quick text chat.

– Communicate using voice chat (featuring proximity chat) or use quick text chat. Minigames – Play old favorites and new-for-virtual-reality games too.

– Play old favorites and new-for-virtual-reality games too. Customization – Pick your character’s color and hat.

– Pick your character’s color and hat. Comfort – Adjust your settings for the best experience possible.

– Adjust your settings for the best experience possible. Cross-Platform in Virtual Reality – Play with other virtual reality users, even on other virtual reality platforms and headsets.

– Play with other virtual reality users, even on other virtual reality platforms and headsets. Locomotion – Choose single or two-handed locomotion options.

– Choose single or two-handed locomotion options. Custom Lobby Settings – 18 settings to customize the game, including “Hands Visible,” and “Number of Impostors,” resulting in millions of settings combinations.

– 18 settings to customize the game, including “Hands Visible,” and “Number of Impostors,” resulting in millions of settings combinations. Player Safety – In-game reporting, muting, kicking and voice chat moderation.

– In-game reporting, muting, kicking and voice chat moderation. Cosmetics – Fan favorites from the original Among Us and virtual reality-exclusive hat downloadable content.

Among Us VR costs $9.99/£7.99