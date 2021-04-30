Despite owning multiple massive gaming franchises, Konami’s output in recent years has been rather lackluster, limited to a smattering of smaller titles and its annual soccer game. Fans have been left to wonder what’s going on with series like Metal Gear, Silent Hill, Castlevania, and others. The company recent broke its silence and says that they are “in deep development on a number of key projects,” and to “stay tuned for some updates in the coming months.” The publisher won’t be showing anything off at E3 2021, however.

Whether or not these “key projects” are what fans are most looking forward to remains to be seen. Recent rumors of a Metal Gear Solid 2 Remaster turned out to be a hoax, while other Metal Gear and Silent Hill rumors have been floating around for years with nothing to show for them yet. There have also been reports that Konami has been outsourcing development of its franchises to outside studios, but this recent quote from the publisher makes it seem like Konami themselves are working on these “key projects.”

The full statement reads:

Due to timing we will not be ready to present at E3 this year. We want to reassure our fans that we are in deep development on a number of key projects, so please stay tuned for some updates in the coming months. While we are not participating this year, we have great respect for the ESA and know that 2021 will be a great success. We will continue to support the ESA and wish the best to all participants at this year’s show.

Konami’s statement on the ESA is in line with other developers seeking to support the ESA by participating in E3 2021, though reports say that many are saving their biggest reveals for independent events outside of the show.

What do you think Konami has in the oven right now? Are these projects the revivals of Metal Gear, Silent Hill, and Castlevania that we’re hoping for? Head to the comments below and let us know what you think they’re working on, and what you want to see.