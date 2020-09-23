Remember when everyone was frantically trying to guess what remake Bluepoint set to work on after they finished Shadow of the Colossus? The top three contenders among the community at the time were Demon’s Souls, Metal Gear Solid, and Legend of Dragoon. We now know that Bluepoint’s mystery title is a PS5 remake of Demon’s Souls, which seemed to dash all hopes for any other classic games coming back, but a new rumor is once again kicking up speculation that Solid Snake might be returning to Shadow Moses in a full Metal Gear Solid PS5 remake, along with HD remasters of 2, 3, and 4.

The rumor comes from YouTuber RedGamingTech, who starts talking about the subject around 15 minutes into the video below.

In the video, RedGamingTech says that they are very confident through a couple of personal sources that Metal Gear Solid PS5 is real. It will allegedly be a console exclusive (also coming to PC) and a full “good” remake of the original game, not an enhanced port like Metal Gear Solid Twin Snakes. It’s expected that this would be done to the same level of detail as other recent remakes like Bluepoint’s Demon’s Souls or Vicarious Visions’ Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. They also mention Metal Gear Solid 2, 3, and 4, saying that these games wouldn’t be redone in as much details, essentially just being enhanced remaster copies of the original versions. This methodology sounds similar to how Hangar 13 remade the original Mafia but release enhanced remasters of Mafia 2 and 3.

RedGamingTech says they aren’t sure how far along development is, but they say “I’m pretty certain it’s going to blow minds when we see it.” They specifically say there are certain things they aren’t allowed to mention about the game too, though they remain very vague on what those details might entail. One thing they don’t mention at all is who the developer behind Metal Gear Solid PS5 is. Could Kojima Productions have been given the task? Other rumors have cropped up about Konami and Sony working together on a Silent Hill PS5 game that would be console exclusive.

The video goes on to say this same source is confirming a PS5 and PC version of Bloodborne that is “quite far along in development” and allegedly has additional content. They say this is completed portions of previously datamined cut content. This follows a rumor from a few months ago saying the same thing.

What do you think? Is Konami and/or Sony planning to revive Solid Snake with a Metal Gear Solid PS5 remake? This wouldn’t be the only high-profile console exclusive Sony has secured, most recently showing off Final Fantasy XVI as a timed console exclusive for the PS5. Of course, Microsoft is playing exclusivity games of its own, picking up the entirety of Bethesda as a new acquisition and bringing the entire suite of ZeniMax developers under the Microsoft umbrella.