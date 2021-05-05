Sony Interactive Entertainment has filed a patent application for a game help system that connects struggling players with “experts” in real time. As reported by IGN, the application is listed on Patent Scope, and makes the case for the aforementioned system by arguing that video games are becoming increasingly complex, making it difficult for some players to get through them. By connecting struggling players to available experts during gameplay, the system will ensure no one’s left behind.

A background provided by SIE reads:

With higher processing power video games are becoming more complex and expansive. However with the increased complexity, users may find it increasingly difficult to navigate through and/or complete the video game. For example, video games may become more expansive and include millions and even trillions of available options available to users. As such, a user could not possibly even try each of those available options, or even understand which of those options are available. In other cases, a user may reach a point in a video game that is seemingly impossible to navigate through or solve. For users, this occurs quite frequently where the user increasingly becomes frustrated with a game due to its difficulty or an inability to advance through the game and eventually ends up quitting the video game.

To illustrate its point, Sony gave the example of a player who struggles to advance in a video game because they are unable to figure out a gateway to the next in-game world. The company argues that if this player doesn’t receive guidance, they are likely to quit out of frustration. With the help of an expert, the player will not only advance but also continue to play the game.

As a reminder, not all patents come to fruition but considering Sony’s emphasis on game help with the PlayStation 5, we aren’t surprised to see the company toying with this idea.

[Source: Patent Scope via IGN]