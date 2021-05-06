Electronic Arts has published Mass Effect Legendary Edition‘s resolution and frame rate breakdown, revealing that the game will support up to 120 frames-per-second on the Xbox Series X but only up to 60 fps on the PlayStation 5.

Console players will be able to toggle between the following modes:

Favor Quality prioritizes achieving the highest visual fidelity possible in exchange for a lower target framerate.

prioritizes achieving the highest visual fidelity possible in exchange for a lower target framerate. Favor Framerate prioritizes the highest framerate possible by scaling native resolution and reducing some graphical features.

The breakdown according to platform is as follows:

Favor Quality: Up to 30fps @ 1080p on PS4, Up to 30fps @ 4K UHD on PS4 Pro, Up to 60fps @ 4k UHD on PS5, Up to 30fps @ 1080p on Xbox One, Up to 30fps @ 4K UHD on Xbox One X/Series S, Up to 60fps @ 4k UHD on Xbox Series X

Favor Framerate: Up to 60fps @ 1080p on PS4, Up to 60fps @ 1440p on PS4 Pro, Up to 60fps @ 1440p on PS5, Up to 60fps @ 1080p on Xbox One, Up to 60fps @ 1440p on Xbox One X/Series S, Up to 120fps @ 1440p on Xbox Series X.

“Consistency of target framerate and resolution is dependent on platform,” wrote EA. “The more powerful the hardware the more consistently you will experience the specified target framerate and resolution.”

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will release on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on May 14th. It’ll be playable on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S via backwards compatibility. Make sure to check back in for our review in due course.

[Source: EA]