Developer Mantisco has announced that its player-versus-player and player-versus-enemy battle royale game, Hunter’s Arena: Legends, is set to launch on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. A closed beta test will take place on the platforms on May 14th and 15th, registration for which is now live on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Set in the “ancient age of Demon Hunters,” Hunter’s Arena first launched on Steam Early Access in July 2020. The 30-player combat-based battle royale combines elements of various genres including RPGs and MOBAs.

An official overview is as follows:

Experience a MOBA-RPG hybrid that includes killing monsters, upgrading skills, and getting items within a quickly shrinking battlefield. The game’s monster diversity fares against traditional single-player action games. Kill monsters and collect powerful items or fight against other players from the start to become stronger than everyone else. Choose your strategy wisely to gain the upper hand on your road to victory. Hunter’s Arena essentially focuses on the competitive online environment, providing a gaming experience that works for both players who enjoy engaging PvP and those who prefer slightly less stress-inducing PvE.

In the closed beta, players will be able to choose from among 12 Hunters, each with their own unique skills and swordplay.

“In Hunter’s Arena, you are not restricted to only fighting each other but you can also choose to enter high-risk, high-reward dungeons,” Mantisco wrote on the PlayStation Blog. “You may encounter Boss demons and slay them to collect powerful items and level up faster than others in dungeons.”

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.