Hello Games has released No Man’s Sky‘s second expedition with patch 3.40, which also brought with it a number of fixes. Players can jump into the Beachhead Expedition right away, with the following fixes applied:

Added a new class of procedural upgrade module for the starship Launch Thrusters.

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect text labels on Communications Stations.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Exosuit boot sequence from playing correctly in Expeditions mode.

Fixed an issue that could cause asteroids to intersect with player fleets.

Fixed an issue that allowed secondary ships to be summoned when they were out of fuel.

Fixed an issue that caused some UI screens to be positioned incorrectly when using an ultrawide monitor.

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect camera positioning while interacting with a number of objects.

Fixed an issue that prevented a number of Quicksilver titles from unlocking in Creative Mode.

Fixed an exploit that could allow players to bypass protections against building in other player’s bases.

Fixed a crash related to terrain tesselation.

Fixed a crash related to saving base data.

Fixed an Xbox-specific crash related to memory management.

“Alongside the new Expedition, Nada and Polo’s regular research effort aboard the Space Anomaly has shifted into a new gear,” wrote director Sean Murray. “Priest Entity Nada has detected something thought impossible: a fluctuation in history already written. A new pattern is emerging in the stories of the ancient Gek, Korvax, and Vy’keen. Something is stirring from across the universe.”

