Rockstar Games has co-founded CircoLoco Records, a record label made in partnership with the dance brand of the same name. The announcement includes an introduction trailer, posted by the CircoLoco Records official Twitter and YouTube account. The record label also announced a new album titled Monday Dreamin’ set to release on July 9, 2021.

Formed in 1999, CircoLoco started off as a free after-party event hosted in Ibiza, Spain. The group grew in popularity and currently sits at the forefront of the dance music scene. In a press release on Rockstar’s official page, they stated that the group’s dance floor “has become a principal intersection between underground dance music and elements of fashion, art, and wider culture.”

In a separate press release, Rockstar Games co-founder Sam Houser stated that music is “fundamental to [the company] — it’s part of everything we do.” On its about page, the record label states that it aims to “champion forward-thinking dance music and artists beyond the club” and support “underground dance music culture worldwide in the physical and digital worlds.” The last sentence is especially interesting, as it could be hinting at a possible music festival within Grand Theft Auto Online coming in the future.

CircoLoco’s artists have worked with Rockstar Games in the past, namely on Grand Theft Auto Online‘s Cayo Perico Heist update which added over 250 new music tracks to the game. The new Monday Dreamin’ album will feature many of the artists that are showcased in the game. This includes the Music Locker radio station’s DJ Moodymann, After Hours’ Dixon, and many other upcoming artists in the dance music scene.

CircoLoco will release four EP’s leading up to the official release of the Monday Dreamin’, starting with the Blue EP on June 4, 2021. A single titled Lumartes by Seth Troxler has also already been released, as well as the full list of artists featured on Monday Dreamin’. You can check out the full artist list below:

Monday Dreamin’ Artist List

Lost Souls Of Saturn & TOKiMONSTA

Rampa

Moodymann

Butch

Margaret Dygas

Carl Craig

Deichkind

Adam Beyer

tINI

Jamie Jones

Seth Troxler

Tale Of Us

Sama’ Abdulhadi

Luciano

DJ Tennis

Mano Le Tough

Kerri Chandler

Damian Lazarus

Bedouin

Red Axes

[Source: IGN]