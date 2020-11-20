Over the summer, Rockstar Games promised fans that Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest update yet was on the horizon. The newest announcement about the online suite’s future indicates the studio aims to keep said promise. “The Cayo Perico Heist” launches on December 15th, introducing “the biggest GTA Online adventure ever.” In the heist, players will find themselves infiltrating a remote island, a brand-new locale brimming with possibility.

Rockstar Games is not showing much of the update just yet, but check below for a quick teaser trailer:

“The Cayo Perico Heist” will have players infiltrate the secure private island of Cayo Perico. This is no ordinary retreat, though, given that it’s home to the world’s most infamous drug dealer. Successfully infiltrating the island involves evading or neutralizing the patrolling armed guard. After dispatching Cayo Perico’s many security forces, tracking down and escaping with “valuable evidence” will become the top priority. Of course, carrying out as much art, gold, and money as possible is a bonus.

Such a difficult task demands strategy. In turn, players will get to select their preferred approach, tools, and crew of up to three other players. However, infiltrating and escaping the island solo serves another option. In addition to revising its approach to heists, Rockstar added in a slew of extras. A fresh batch of vehicles and weapons are entering the mix, along with new social spaces for partying. Additional DJs are joining the fun as well, as are radio stations boasting more than 100 new tracks. The forthcoming update will also bring an armored submarine HQ to the table.

Grand Theft Auto Online players can jump into “The Cayo Perico Heist” on December 15th on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One. Backward compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S means the experience will also be available on the new machines.