A Sony spokesperson has said that contrary to speculation, the company is not working on a God of War movie or television show.

This tidbit of information was revealed in the same New York Times article that contains a photo of a mustache-less Mark Wahlberg as Sully in the upcoming Uncharted film (we don’t quite understand that one either). Sony apparently seems keen to adapt some of its big franchises for movies and TV. God of War makes the most sense here, so never say never.

“I have witnessed a radical shift in the nature of cooperation between different parts of the company,” Sony movie president, Sanford Panitch, told The NY Times. The executive acknowledged that “video game movies have a checkered history.” However, he believes that “failure is the mother of invention.”

“It’s a question of balance,” added Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Asad Qizilbash. “We have three objectives. Grow audience size for games. Bring product to Sony Pictures. Showcase collaboration. It’s risky, but I think we can do it.”

Michael Jonathan Smith, who is working on Twisted Metal TV series, believes that it’s “not just about adapting the story, it’s about adapting how you feel when you play the game.” “It has to be about characters you care about. And then you can slide in the Easter eggs and story points that get fans absolutely pumped,” he continued.

Panitch argues that modern video game stories are much more developed and advanced than they used to be, making the case for movie and TV adaptations even stronger.

[Source: NY Times]