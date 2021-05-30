Capcom veteran Peter Fabiano has announced his departure from the company to join Bungie as a Production Discipline Manager.

Fabiano spent 13 years at Capcom, during which he worked as producer on games like Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 3 Remake, Resident Evil 2 Remake, and Ghosts ‘n Goblins: Resurrection.

“Hard to write this best so I’ve decided to keep it simple: Thank you everyone at Capcom for allowing me to grow together with you over the past 13 years,” wrote Fabiano. “I’m thankful and will cherish the experience forever. Thanks to everyone both in and outside the studio that have supported me over the years. I’ve taken a new position at Bungie working with some great people and continuing my journey. ‘Eyes up guardian.'”

According to a job description published by Bungie, the Production Discipline Manager will be tasked with strengthening development teams by coaching and mentoring staff. Fabiano will also be responsible for improving organizational health. Based on the role profile, it looks like he will be stepping away from development work to focus on people management.