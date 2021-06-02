Ubisoft had made good on its promise to roll out Watch Dogs Legion‘s 60 frames-per-second performance mode for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The mode came bundled with title update 4.5, which also includes cross-play between console families.

Patch notes are as follows:

New Tactical Op: Project Omni

Take on this intense, challenging content with 3 other players. DedSec infiltrates a secret project that is affecting people’s Optik devices throughout the city… only to find out that a mad doctor has been experimenting on people and has merged their brains with a neural network that he controls. He must be stopped.

Quality of Life updates:

60 FPS performance mode for next-gen consoles.

Cross-family play is now enabled. Players on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as well as PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 can now play together within their console family.

Added loading screen hints for the HUD customization options.

We’ve made several adjustments and optimizations to the start of the Single Player campaign. This will speed up some of the early areas and make it easier for new players to find their footing in our near-future London.

HUD Display Presets Added a “Light” preset, which turns off a few of the most intrusive HUD elements Added an “Immersive” preset, which keeps only the most necessary information

Im proved Operative Bio (Mission Memories) Added over 80 memories that will appear in an operative’s bio when they complete various missions



New free Operative:

Helen will join your DedSec ranks on June 15th. She will be a free Operative available through the Premium Store!

Online mode:

Season 2: New free reward track for the Online Mode:

A new reward track is now live for players in the Online Mode. Level up and earn exclusive cosmetics, ETO, Watch Dogs Credits and more! New reward track features 80 ranks of progression. Each influence reward is smaller than in Season 1 (8, vs 10), but overall, the season has significantly more Influence to earn. There are more cosmetic items to be earned compared to Season 1. Updated sound and visual effects when claiming rewards.

A new reward track is now live for players in the Online Mode. Level up and earn exclusive cosmetics, ETO, Watch Dogs Credits and more! New Daily Challenges have been added.

Greatly expanded the set of Masks that can be found in Hotspots.

Ability to profile other players. You are now able to profile other players in your session to view their stats.

Slightly reduced overall difficulty of Co-op missions: You now have more time to revive a fallen teammate, increased by +5 seconds. You now have more time to locate the dead bodies in Meltdown, increased by +30 seconds. Increased HP for the backpack in Meltdown & Repossession missions, by +25%.

Online mode buttons have received some polish.

For a lengthy list of bug fixes, head over to Ubisoft forums.