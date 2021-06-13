Koch Media Primetime Roundup: Payday 3, Scars Above and Dolmen

Koch Media announced their new Prime Matter publishing label during the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live show. They followed it up with a rather disappointing two hour Koch Primetime Gaming Stream with plenty of developer interviews and very few new details about many of the games. Despite this, we’ve got the lowdown on what we did see, including a new trailer for Dolmen, seven minutes of gameplay for Scars Above, and the briefest of glimpses at Payday 3.

Dolmen

Action RPG Dolmen got a brand new re-announcement trailer. Players are sent to an alien world known as Revion Prime to collect samples of Dolmen crystals, supposed to allow people to interact between realities. They would forever change space exploration and the known world. The problem is the hostile alien world doesn’t want you to even be there, and you need to protect your company’s investment from their hostile presence. The game will be released on PS4 and PS5 next year.



Scars Above

In sci-fi action adventure game Scars Above, after a strange object appears near Earth, a team of astronauts are sent to explore it. Things go wrong and the team finds themselves transported to a strange alien planet. The story is told from the point of view of mission specialist and astro-biologist Kate Ward, a member of the Sentient Contact Assessment and Response (SCAR) team, who finds herself alone on the planet. She sets out to find the rest of her team on this hostile planet and why they ended up there in the first place. The seven minutes of gameplay show exactly what she’s going to face. The game is heading to PC and unspecified consoles in 2022.

Payday 3

Players were made to wait two hours for an update on Payday 3. When it came, it arrived in the form of a history lesson on the franchise and the briefest of glimpses at concept art. Starbreeze did add the release of the game is “years away”, but technically this could mean it still hits its current release window of 2023. I guess we’ll have to wait and see.