Owlcat Games has teamed up with Koch Media for a second time to release Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous on PlayStation 4. The publisher’s new Prime Matter label will be responsible for releasing the game at retail when it arrives later this year.

The classic isometric RPG is set in Worldwound. A rift has opened to the Abyss and it’s allowed all-consuming terror to spread across the world. The battle against the terror has already raged for more than a century and now it’s the turn of the player to lead an army, challenge the demon lords and put an end to it once and for all. Combat will take place in real-time with pause or turn-based modes with players able to switch between them at any time. There’s also the option to control troops from above or take control from the field as a commander.

Players will be able to create characters based on the Pathfinder First Edition ruleset. There will be a choice of 25 classes, 12 character races, and hundreds of spells, feats, and abilities. The problem is becoming a Mythic Hero isn’t easy, with a balance to be found between good and evil and the true cost of power to be weighed up. Eight Mythic Paths will offer different abilities with your decisions dictating whether you become an Angel, Demon, Lich, Trickster, Aeon, Azata, Gold Dragon, or Swarm That Walks. Over 10 companions will also be available to join you on your journey but you’ll need to earn their respect.

The game’s latest trailer shows off the sprawling fortress of Drezen, a city lost 70 years ago after it was seized by the terror. The Queen wants the heroes to regain the fortress by any means necessary, but where players begin this mission depends on their choices and the advice they choose to follow from people who witnessed the siege. The fortress also changes depending on the Mythic Path players follow.

Wrath of the Righteous will be the second game in the Pathfinder franchise, following on from 2018’s Pathfinder: Kingmaker. The latest title will arrive on PlayStation 4 this fall.