Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous finally has a confirmed release date for the PS4, launching for consoles on March 1, 2022. Along with the announcement, Owlcat Games has revealed a new gameplay trailer that introduces the game’s key story points as well as customization options for the player character, among many other features and game modes. The game is currently available for pre-order on PC, and Prime Matter will also distribute a physical edition for consoles.

A sequel to the studio’s previous title Pathfinder: Kingmaker, the game takes place in the demon-infested world of Worldwound. Players control the Crusaders, a group of heroes battling against the evil forces using a variety of skills and abilities. As the story progresses, players will gain new abilities through their chosen mythic path, eventually allowing them to transform themselves into a variety of powerful beings depending on the path they take.

Additionally, the game also includes the use of mountable animals each with its own unique progression system. Along with the standard horse, players will also be able to ride what looks to be a sabretooth tiger and even a straight-up triceratops.

Along with a standard isometric fighting mode akin to games like the Divinity series, players can also enjoy the Crusade mode; a map-based tactical game mode that puts players in control of their own army. As shown in the trailer below, the game mode features a top-down, board game-style combat system that requires you to keep track of your army’s morale, movement points, and manpower, similar to games like Mount and Blade.

You can check out the full Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous release date trailer below:

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will release on the PS4 and Xbox One on March 1, 2022. Prime Matter will also release a physical edition for consoles, though Koch Media has not announced further details.

