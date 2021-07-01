The Last of Us‘ upcoming HBO television adaptation has cast Nico Parker (Dumbo, The Third Day) as Joel’s daughter, Sarah. Parker joins Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie), Gabriel Luna (Tommy), and Merle Dandridge (Marlene).

No further details were announced. Parker, who is Thandiwe Newton’s daughter, didn’t comment on the role. However, Pascal reacted to the casting by tweeting “Dream daughter.”

The Last of Us is being produced by Neil Druckmann, Craig Mazin, Asad Qizilbash, Rose Lam, Carter Swan, Evan Wells, and Carolyn Strauss. A release date has yet to be announced.

Sony previously said that both The Last of Us TV show and the upcoming Uncharted movie are “just the beginning” of its foray into new media.

“We’re really thrilled to bring some of the best PlayStation IP to new media like film and television,” SIE CEO Jim Ryan said in January. “You’ll see this year the upcoming Tom Holland film, Uncharted, based on our iconic adventure game, and The Last of Us – a gritty emotional journey – will be coming to HBO. This is just the beginning of the expansion of our storytelling into new media and even wider audiences. Sony is a creative company, and entertainment has never been more important.”

The Uncharted movie has since been delayed to February 18, 2022. Sony cited challenges stemming from COVID-19 as the reason for the latest delays. Prior to this, the movie’s production suffered from a number of scheduling conflicts.

We’ll update our readers when we have a release date for The Last of Us‘ debut on HBO.

[Source: Variety]