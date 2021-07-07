Among Us will be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 later this year. As well as the digital release, Maximum Games is collaborating with developer Innersloth, Dual Wield Studio, and Robot Teddy to produce three different collector’s editions of the game that will be available at retail.

The first of these is the Crewmate Edition that includes all of the below items for $29.99:

Among Us base game and all of the DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins Hamster Pet Bedcrab Pet Brainslug Pet Stickmin Pet Mini Crewmate bundles

Retail Exclusive Downloadable Content

3D Lenticular Case

Impostor Syndrome Sticker Sheet by Alyssa Herman

1 of 12 Special Mira HQ Holographic Access Cards by Hannako Lambert

Folded Skeld Map Poster by Cannon Kissane

Redeemable Code for 6 PC/Phone Wallpapers by Amy Liu

The second version is the Impostor Edition for $49.99 . This includes all of the content of the Crewmate Edition and the following extra goodies:

Crewmate vs Impostor Lanyard by Hannako Lambert

Purple Crewmate Plush by Hannako Lambert

Spinning Into Space Enamel Spinner Pin by Cynthia Her

Limited Edition Impostor Edition Box

The Ejected Edition is the most expensive of the three, coming in at $89.99. For this players will get all of the content of the Impostor Edition with the exception of the Limited Edition Impostor Edition Box. Instead they’ll get a Limited Edition Ejected Edition Box and the following extra items:

Crewmate Fleece Blanket by Hannako Lambert

Red Impostor Beanie by Hannako Lambert

The game features ten players who need to complete tasks so their spaceship is ready for take off. The catch is there are one or more impostors amongst the crew whose aim is to kill everyone else and they must be identified before the spaceship leaves. When the game arrives on PS4 and PS5 it will have cross-play and online multiplayer, as well as an exclusive Ratchet & Clank skin, hat, and pet. All three collectors editions are available for pre-order now, although the game has yet to receive a set release date.

[Source: Maximum Games]