The Kickstarter campaign for Mongoose Rodeo’s Crowsworn smashed its funding goal of CA$125,000 within three hours of going live. Described as a metroidvania inspired by games like Bloodborne, Devil May Cry, and Hollow Knight, Crowsworn is set in a grim fantasy world where both humans and monsters reside.

Crowsworn will feature hand-drawn graphics and will place a special emphasis on narrative, immersive combat, and exploration.

An overview of the story reads:

In Fearanndal, a dark and oppressive world, where even the air seems to carry weight, you awake from a deep slumber. You find yourself in a coffin, buried in an unmarked grave, surrounded by unfamiliar territory. Seemingly void of purpose, you venture forth attempting to retrace your steps and regain your lost memories. Leaving your grave behind, you discover the small dilapidated village of Angsthel. The village is inhabited by peculiar characters with unknown intentions. The inhabitants speak of a world cursed by a dark god. They speak of a world forced into perpetual penance for the sins of its fathers. Attempting to unravel the mysteries surrounding Angsthel sends you down a perilous path. As you lay waste to monsters that stand in your way, you continue to explore the neighboring lands, in an attempt to uncover the truth behind your burial and the secrets surrounding this strange curse.

Mongoose Rodeo has said that it plans to release Crowsworn on PlayStation and Xbox, but has yet to decide specific platforms. The game is expected to release sometime before the end of 2023

[Source: Kickstarter]