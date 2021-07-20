Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War got a brand new update today, making improvements to Mauer der Toten in Zombies and adding the new Rush map to many multiplayer modes. There’s also a new optional High Resolution Texture Pack to download for PlayStation 5 players, separate to the main patch. Later on in the week, a new Free Access Week will begin and this will be followed by a Double XP weekend.

Whereas the High Resolution Texture Packs would normally be installed automatically with the latest updates, this is no longer the case. Beginning today, July 20, PS5 players will be prompted to install these packs to gain the “best visual experience” for multiplayer, Zombies, and Dead Ops Arcade 3. If players don’t want to download the pack immediately, they’ll be able to install it at any time from the in-game Franchise Store (for free)

Beginning on July 22, those who have yet to purchase the game can give it a try for free for seven days. Black Ops Cold War Free Access allows players to try all of the round-based Zombies maps, including Mauer der Toten that was added at the start of Season Four. Many of the multiplayer modes will also be available, including NukeJacked 24/7, Paintball Moshpit, Throwback Moshpit, Party Games, and Team Deathmatch. The Free Access period will end on July 29. Players can also make use of the latest Double XP weekend. The weekend begins at 10 AM PT on July 23 and lasts until the same time on July 26.

The latest update for Season Four Reloaded adds a few extra gameplay balances and bug fixes to go alongside the Mauer der Toten tweaks and new multiplayer map. The full list of changes can be seen below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War July 20 Patch Notes

GLOBAL

Social

Addressed an issue where the Social button could disappear if the player kicked another player from their party, which could cause the Social tab from functioning properly.



Create-a-Class

Moved the Nail Gun to the correct location in the Special Weapons category.



High Resolution Texture Packs (PlayStation 5)

PlayStation 5 players will have high resolution textures moved to opt-in downloadable packs for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Dead Ops Arcade 3. These will no longer be installed by default, and players will need to download these packs for the best visual experience going forward.

Upon boot-up, players will be prompted to install the packs or cancel the download. If the player cancels, these packs will be available for download via the in-game Store.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Added Rush to the following modes: Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Control, Kill Confirmed, Search and Destroy, Free-For-All, VIP Escort, and Snipers Only Moshpit.

Modes

Removed Cranked Hardpoint from NukeJacked 24/7.

ZOMBIES

“Mauer der Toten”

Stability Added various stability fixes related to the Main Quest, Boss Battle, and CRBR-S Wonder Weapon.

Gameplay Reduced the number of Krasny Soldat spawns at higher rounds. Addressed an issue that caused Klaus to sometimes attack a friendly Brain-Rotted zombie. Addressed a rare issue that could cause zombies to use their ranged attack despite the player being in an accessible location.

Wonder Weapons The CRBR-S Wonder Weapon will no longer time out if it is not taken from the opened safe after a period of time.

Main Quest Addressed an issue that caused players to become stuck when remaining on a ladder during a Boss Battle teleport. Addressed an issue that prevented a Special Round from triggering immediately when entering the Lab if the match was currently between rounds. Addressed an issue that caused a carried quest item to appear on screen and sometimes block weapon fire while the player was walking backwards. Addressed an issue that could show Klaus as visibly holding his weapon and a quest item at the same time.

UI Addressed an issue that could cause players to receive an erroneous “Not Enough Essence” message when approaching the Arsenal.



Outbreak

Fixed a crash related to transitioning between Regions in Outbreak.

Field Upgrades

Addressed an issue that caused Shatter Blast to deal more damage than intended.

Perks

Fixed a crash related to Tombstone Soda.

