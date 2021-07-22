Knockout City Season 2 was unveiled during today’s EA Play Live 2021 showcase. Called “Fight at the Movies,” the second season of the dodge-brawler game kicks off next week on July 27th, and will feature a new map, new ball, brand new playlists, and plenty more.

Take a look at the Knockout City Season 2 “Fight at the Movies” reveal trailer below:

Coming to a holo-theater near you on July 27th: Fight at the Movies!

Action-packed brawlin’ that’ll have you on the edge of your seat as you experience the silver screen like never before! Brawl on a constantly changing map, with a new ball, new cosmetics, new Playlists and more! pic.twitter.com/l4B7XviNb2 — Knockout City (@knockoutcity) July 22, 2021

The new map is a constantly changing arena that will keep you on your toes at every moment during the battle. Featuring “sets” from various movies, players will need to adjust as the sets shift and change, disappearing and reappearing throughout the match. There’s also a new ball that results in a massive explosion of Boba Cola. The trailer also shows a whole bunch of new cosmetics and hints at some of the new playlist modes that we’ll see throughout the season as well. More details should be revealed soon.

Knockout City Season 2 launches on July 27th. Players can play free up to Rank 25 before needing to purchase the game, so try it out for yourself! Knockout City is currently running a Midnight Madness event to close out Season 1. All of the maps feature new night versions, with some new Contracts to complete to earn a bit of bonus XP before the season is over. Oh, and it’s double XP all week, so now’s a great time to prepare for Season 2.

