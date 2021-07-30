Following on from the release of the first PS5 system software beta update earlier this week, Sony has now released Public Beta Firmware 9.0 for the PS4 according to ResetEra member nano. While the list of updates is nowhere near as extensive as its newer console counterpart, one of the most notable changes it does make is to allow PlayStation 5 trophies to be displayed on PlayStation 4.

The main change in the beta firmware update is to allow PlayStation 5 trophies to be viewed on PlayStation 4. Previously PS4 players were only able to view trophies from PS3, PS4, and PS Vita, so this will allow trophies from every platform to be seen on the console.

Group messages have also received a slight tweak. Message groups with three or more people in them have a dedicated group owner (the player who created the group). The group owner will now be able to delete messages within that group in addition to the current functionality that allows them to add and remove people from the group. Another change is that if a player blocks someone else, they can now choose to leave the message group that consists of just those two people.

Finally, parents can currently block their children from using select communication functions, including access to voice chat, messages and in-game communication features. Children can request access to these features and those requests would previously only go to the official PlayStation website. The beta firmware update now allows parents to receive notifications of these requests on the PlayStation App and the PS4 console itself.

As usual, these features are just part of the beta at the moment and are subject to change before they are released to the general public. There’s no word on how long it will be before any of these changes are added to a standard PS4 system software update.

[Source: ResetEra]