The Battle Pass for the Apex Legends Emergence update includes new insect-themed legend and weapon skins, as well as emotes, trackers, charms, and currency. The new season, which launches today, August 3, 2021, also adds a new playable character as well as revamps the existing World’s Edge map. Additionally, developer Respawn Entertainment revealed a new video showcasing some of the Emergence Battle Pass’s exclusive content.

Step out in style with the Apex Legends: Emergence Battle Pass. Reach triple digits and unlock the Reactive Volt’s Symbiotic Relationship and Fatal Injection recolor. Step into the spotlight starting tomorrow with the launch of Emergence. pic.twitter.com/u9YXn0ClQM — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) August 2, 2021

Like with past seasons, in addition to paid rewards there are also free rewards included in the battle pass. As the next season is centered around Bloodhound and their fight to protect their homeland, the free items including a Bloodhound character skin along with:

7 Apex Packs

11 Weapons Skins

4 loading screens

Win trackers for all Legends

1 music pack

300 Apex Coins

Emergence Season Badge

New legend Seer features moth-themed abilities and skins, and the upcoming season’s Battle Pass skins will similarly be based on various insects and small creatures. Notably, both Horizon and Valkyrie will unlock legendary skins and trackers, with Gibraltar, Wattson, Lifeline, and Pathfinder also getting exclusive skins. Upon completing the full Battle Pass, players will also unlock two new reactive Volt skins that feature some unsettling mechanical bug legs that will animate each time you get a kill.

Furthermore, the Battle Pass includes various new holosprays, as well as diving and ground emotes. Some more prominent ones include a breakdancing ground emote for Octane and diving emote for Seer. In line with other seasons, the paid Battle Pass includes Apex Packs and Apex Coins upon completing levels.

You can check out the official Apex Legends Emergence update Battle Pass trailer below. If you’re interested in seeing all of the rewards, you can also check out the full list on Respawn’s official website.

Apex Legends Emergence launches today, August 3rd.

[Source: Apex Website]