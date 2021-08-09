It looks like things aren’t going too well for Overwatch. According to a new report by reliable insider Metro, who has previously been spot on with their Overwatch leaks, the sequel‘s development is taking longer than expected and a release window of 2022 no longer seems likely.

If true, this could spell doom for the current game, which is evidently struggling to keep players engaged for numerous reasons including lack of fresh content and events. Fans have been saying as much for a while, noting that the once-lively game is a shell of its former self.

OW2 News I’ve heard from multiple people close to my original source with OW2 that the development is taking longer than expected. From what I can gather a release in 2022 does not seem likely anymore. I hope this is false and I’m proven wrong. — Metro (@Metro_OW) August 7, 2021

Metro’s report isn’t the only bad news for the IP either. Overwatch League, which boasts one of the most popular esports events, has lost a number of advertisers following the Activision Blizzard lawsuit.

In statements provided to The Washington Post, Coca-Cola, Kellogg, State Farm, and T-Mobile all confirmed that they are taking a step back to look into the situation and reassess their relationship with Activision Blizzard. Kellogg and T-Mobile have since confirmed that they will no longer advertise their products during matches this year.

“We find these allegations troubling and inconsistent with our commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion,” Kellogg told Polygon. “While Activision Blizzard has announced plans to address the challenging issues it faces, we will not be moving forward with any new programs this year, but will continue to review progress made against their plans.”