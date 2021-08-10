Everyone was eager to see what questions August 10 would answer (or ask) about BLUE BOX Game Studios’ Abandoned. The game, which has been mired in false conspiracy that it’s actually a Kojima ruse for a new Silent Hill game (that also somehow involves Metal Gear Solid) was supposed to see the launch of the Abandoned Realtime Trailers app on PS5 today with a fresh update that gave fans their first glimpse at the game. However, things haven’t gone smoothly, and the update is still unavailable to players an hour after it was supposed to launch (which itself was the result of several delays).

Are you Ready? pic.twitter.com/4oI5FjgDFE — BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) August 10, 2021

The Abandoned Realtime Trailers app is supposed to run the game’s trailers in-engine on the PS5 so that prospective players can see realtime processing of graphics, raytracing, etc. on the console as they will be when you actually play Abandoned (rather than a compressed rendered trailer). With preload available at the end of July, players expected to have the first trailer available today, and to finally have some questions answered about this mysterious game. But it appears that BLUE BOX is running into some issues getting the patch to unlock the first trailer.

We will inform you once we resolved the issue. — BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) August 10, 2021

It’s not clear what exactly the “technical issue” is. Players can start the Realtime Experience app, but it still says “Check back soon..” as it did when it was first made available for download in late July. Some speculate that the issue might be on Sony’s end, some kind of delay or hiccup in pushing the patch out, however it seems unusual to have so many issues with an app that is effectively just for trailers, especially after it was already delayed numerous times and today’s launch date was known well ahead of time.

Originally, the Abandoned Realtime Experience app (then known as the Realtime Trailers app) was supposed to launch on June 22. It was delayed by three days due to “localization issues,” and then the day it was scheduled to release, it was kicked out by more than a month to August. Again, keep in mind that this isn’t an actual game or even a demo, at least as far as it has been advertised. It’s simply an app to run non-interactive trailers in-engine in realtime on the PS5.

Of course, the issues with the Abandoned Realtime Experience app are only further dividing the community and driving the conspiracy. On one side, fans feel that the constant issues and delays are indicative that something truly odd is going on and that there’s a lot more here than meets the eye. On the other—and this is the camp that I personally fall into—the fact that there have been so many issues seem to immediately debunk this being a years-long Kojima conspiracy. After all, how would you expertly craft a ruse over half a decade only to completely and repeatedly fumble on the finish line? And no, I’m not buying into the idea that the delays and issues are all a part of it.

We’re still waiting for the issue to resolve at this point, but hopefully fans are treated to some answers about Abandoned sooner rather than later.