Blizzard Entertainment has announced that Diablo II: Resurrected early access beta will kick off on August 13th at 10 am PT for those who preorder the game. The test will be available on both the PlayStation 4 and 5.

Following the early access phase, there will be an open beta for all platforms starting on August 20th at 10 am PT. PlayStation players will not require a PS Plus subscription for multiplayer features during the test.

While the final release will feature seven playable classes, only five will be unlocked for the beta: Amazon, Barbarian, Sorceress, Druid, and Paladin (Assassin and Necromancer not included). Participants will get to experience early gameplay from Acts I and II, which will be fully playable. They’ll also be able to view the fully remade Act I and II cinematics.

Blizzard has said that progression from early access beta will carry over to the open beta. However, progress won’t carry over to the final release.

As far as multiplayer is concerned, up to eight players can play together in one game. “Besides complementary skills that help each other in battle, experience, monster hit points, and the quantity of items dropped scale upwards as more players join the session,” Blizzard wrote. “Additionally, players can choose to duel each other or even claim a rival’s ear in PvP combat.”

Those participating in the beta are encouraged to share feedback on the the official Diablo II forums or r/Diablo subreddit.

Diablo II: Resurrected will release on September 23rd for the PS4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.

[Source: Blizzard]