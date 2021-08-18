TEAMGROUP has unveiled the T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special Series M.2 SSD with the “industry’s first-ever” graphene heat sink technology. The expansion, which is created specifically for the PlayStation 5, will launch in October.

The T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special Series will be available in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB variations. According to a press release, the M.2 PCIe4.0 SSD can reach read/write speeds of up to 7,400/7,000 MB/s.

“The unique graphene heat sink technology is an innovative patent technology researched and developed by TEAMGROUP that integrates products of different characteristics and was recently awarded a U.S. Invention Patent,” the company wrote on its website. “The T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special Series M.2 SSD being announced today is equipped with an all-white graphene heat sink to compliment the PS5 aesthetics and deliver an exquisite visual and gaming experience.”

TEAMGROUP has joined a growing list of SSD manufacturers, including Gigabyte and Western Digital (Mark Cerny’s choice of expansion), that announced PS5-ready drives not long after Sony enabled the storage expansion bay. This is especially good news for those who are concerned about prices.

“Simply install the graphene heat sink and insert the SSD in the expansion slot for perfect compatibility with the PS5 console,” TEAMGROUP claims. “With patented technologies and strong specifications, TEAMGROUP aims to help gamers build up a gaming database and become a gamer’s best partner.”

We’ll update our readers when more options for PS5’s SSD storage expansion become available.

Are our readers putting money down on any of the drives that have been announced thus far?

[Source: TEAMGROUP via N4G]